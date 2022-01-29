Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 4,175 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,28,260, while five deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,363 were reported from Jammu division and 2,812 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 892 cases followed by 653 cases in Jammu district.

There are 42,219 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,81,389, officials said.

The death toll in the Union territory due to the pandemic was 4,652 as five fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

