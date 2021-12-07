Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): Shaam-e-Sufiyana, a programme recently organised by the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla enthraled an audience with melodious numbers.

Jammu and Kashmir has a comprehensive and compelling history when it comes to music.

Also Read | HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Tauseef Raina, President of Municipal Corporation, Baramulla said: "The most beautiful part is the way our local artists performed. It very well showcased their talent. Organising such programmes boosts the confidence level of youngsters. The region has seen a galaxy of great singers and artists, upholding the great tradition of Kashmiri folk, poetry and music. Masked dances, folk songs, musical concerts have always been an important inclusion in most festivals in the territory.

He added, "Many of the musical events in Jammu and Kashmir are organised by the Indian army which helps in bridging the gap between the security forces and local residents. The daylong event showcased the potential of young and budding talents invited from various colleges and institutes of the district. Musical shows like 'Sham-E-Sufiyana' are putting Kashmiri culture on the music map of South Asian entertainment."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Says 'Vote Against BJP for Further Cut in Fuel Rates'.

Abid Salaam, a local, said, "The motive of the programme was also to give a boost to the mental well being of people that had got severally damaged due to COVID19. Young Kashmiris are also creating and performing music as therapy to counter the sense of depression that had gripped Kashmir after the outbreak of COVID19." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)