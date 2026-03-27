Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): A Shobha Yatra was organised in Jammu on Thursday to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, a massive surge of pilgrims is being witnessed at the Katra base camp as devotees continue to arrive in large numbers to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival.

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According to the officials, the constant flow of pilgrims has sustained a vibrant and devotional atmosphere at the base camp. Katra, the base camp of the holy Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, is witnessing such a massive surge of devotees as the ongoing Navratri festival has drawn pilgrims across the country.

Authorities have made the necessary arrangements to manage the heavy rush and ensure smooth conduct of the yatra, with facilities and security measures functioning efficiently.

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Similarly, on Wednesday, the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi witnessed a huge rush of devotees, as the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival continues to attract devotees from across the country.

According to official sources, 2.4 lakh devotees have already paid obeisance during the initial days of Navratri, and the inflow remains steady with a continuous movement of pilgrims along the track from Katra to the Bhawan.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)

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