Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI) To ensure timely sale of paddy and remunerative prices to farmers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday evening launched 20 procurement centres (PPCs) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, an official said.

In a first, the government of J&K has started procuring wheat in addition to paddy, the official spokesman said.

Speaking at the launch, the Lt Governor said the amount of sale proceeds will be directly credited into the accounts of farmers within 72 hours.

He assured farmers that the number of e-mandis will be increased further in future and reiterated the commitment of the government to provide all possible assistance to farmers to increase their income.

"Contrary to the rumours being spread by certain sections with vested interests, I assure farmers that the number of these mandis will be increased further in future," he said.

The Lt Governor said the use of technology has enabled all these mandis to get linked digitally to the procurement portal so that the Food Corporation of India could register farmers and transfer money to their accounts.

The Lt Governor said the initiative would eliminate middlemen and end distress sales.

"I have been informed that advance registration has started on the online portal. For the convenience of farmers, revenue authorities should start providing land record documents to farmers," said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor informed that under PM KISAN, an assistance of Rs 1,721 crore has been provided by the central government to farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have done away with anti-farmer and anti-people policies. We will ensure that whatever best is possible will be done to make the lives of our farmers better," he said.

