Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara Police has successfully attached the property (land) of a notorious terrorist operating from Pakistan, an official release said on Thursday.

The release said, "The Pakistan-based terrorist, Almas Rizwan Khan son of Late Mohd Anwar Khan originally a resident of Diver Lolab, has been a persistent threat to peace and security of UT of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he exfiltrated to Pakistan in the early 1990s."

The release stated that Almas was earlier a member of Tehreek-e-Jehad-e-Islami (TJI) and is now a member of The Resistance Front (TRF). He has been involved in numerous acts of terror causing immense suffering and loss of innocent lives.

"Earlier a member of TJI and now TRF, Almas's strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the valley in the past. Jammu and Kashmir Police have been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities," it added.

The release said, "Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC and 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the team of SIU Kupwara Police led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist's property of land measuring 26 Kanals and 4 Marlas located at three different locations within the district at Diver Lolab."

It added that the measure aims to disrupt Almas's network and restrict his ability to carry out acts of terror.

"The attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. It underscores the unwavering commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure," it added further. (ANI)

