Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions on Monday forced the University of Kashmir to postpone all postgraduate, engineering and other examinations scheduled on Monday.

The Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir announced that the fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later.

Srinagar received fresh snowfall on Monday morning as the mercury dropped to a minimum of -2 degrees celsius on Sunday night.

Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals.

The local people also claimed that the air traffic has also been impacted due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar.

Director of Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh Rishi informed the public through a tweet regarding the flight delays and advised the passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience.

Rishi tweeted, "Our visibility is only 200 metres and there is a continuous snowfall. We are simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights are delayed. To avoid inconvenience and to avoid congestion, please check the status of your flight from your airlines before coming to the airport."

A local of Srinagar, Md Muarif while talking to ANI said, "The Srinagar snowfall makes us thrilled and also is the source of our income. A lot of tourists visit this place because of the snowfall and through them, we can earn a living."

"Though the weather department said that a snowfall would continue and there are also chances of rain, these can also change with the weather," added Muarif.

Another local stated, "We are excited to witness the beautiful snowfall and also because it is the time to earn. There is a programme in Sher-e-Kashmir today but people would face many problems going there because the roads are blocked because of the heavy snowfall. Due to this, it becomes difficult for cars and also for any person to walk on the road."

A Kashmiri woman, Uzma Ashai who now lives in Telangana said, "I am Kashmir's daughter and a daughter-in-law of Telangana. I have been living there for the last 12 years because I was married there."

"It is very hot in Telangana, we never wear warm clothes there. I wore the traditional Pheran kurta two days back which was my mother's," added Ashai.

While speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, she said, "I met Rahul Gandhi two days back. There is a lot of excitement in people and I hope despite the snowfall, people reach the Sher-e-Kashmir ground."

A tourist from Vietnam, Amy Chinh while talking to ANI said, "I have come from Vietnam seven days ago to Srinagar and it's very beautiful and amazing. This is the first time we are here. We have enjoyed a lot here." (ANI)

