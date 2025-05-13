Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Srinagar Police continued its intensified searches across multiple locations in the city on Tuesday with the aim of dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in the district.

They targeted terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits, in the furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Also Read | 'Let's Not Trade Nuclear Missiles': In Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump Reiterates His Administration 'Brokered Historic Ceasefire' Between India and Pakistan.

According to a release, searches of residences of numerous terrorist associates have been conducted till now to target the infrastructure supporting terrorist activity unsparingly.

The Srinagar Police searched the residences of nearly 11 suspects in multiple areas of Kashmir, including Kanimazar, Chanpora, Nowgam, Syedpora Eidgah, Zainkadal, Saidpora Eidgah, KhaneSokta, Reiteng Khanyar, Rainawari, Trehgam, and Ibrahim Colony.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Calls for Bomb Attack on PM Narendra Modi's Residence in Video, Arrested and Sedition Charges Invoked.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of Jammu and Kashmir Police officers.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)