Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday said it has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar urging him to facilitate travel of over 100 Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh.

In a statement, spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami said that over 100 Kashmiri medical students pursuing studies in Bangladesh, currently stuck in Kashmir due to the pandemic, have been informed by their respective colleges and Universities in Bangladesh that examinations will commence from May 31 and that they are required to return immediately.

He said that their exams were postponed on April 3 and the students were informed that the datesheet will be announced at least 2 weeks after Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Due to second deadly wave of COVID-19 in India, hundreds of students returned to India recently and now all of sudden datesheet has been announced and the exams will begin from May 31, The future of hundreds of students is at stake," Khuehami added.

The students, he said, have to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine as well once they land in Bangladesh .

Khuehami requested Jaishankar to take immediate steps to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds and take immediate steps to make all possible efforts to facilitate their travel.

He urged the minister to direct concerned officials to act swiftly and provide necessary assistance to Kashmiri students, so that they may attend examination on time, and they won't lose their precious academic year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)