Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association in Dehradun on Friday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamic University Najma Akhtar, urging them to scrap the online proctored mode of examination.

As per a statement, the spokesperson of the association Nasir Khuehami condemned the University administration's arbitrary decision to conduct an online Proctored mode of examination and said it was inconsiderate of issues faced by students.

"It is evident that these guidelines reinforce the spirit of elitism into our education systems because the students from marginalized communities cannot afford laptops and personal computers. This new dictate makes education a privilege in place of right which will cause depression among the students," Khuehami was quoted in the statement.

He further added that a majority of students in the university belonged to backward districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and other southern states, and such an 'exclusionary and unfair mode of exam' would ruin their careers.

Khuehami also added that the unavailability of high speed internet connectivity had hampered the process of online classes for several students.

"Due to continuous ban of high speed internet connectivity (4G services), Kashmiri students will not be able to attend exams. Most students hail from lower classes and have no source of income.

The education sector has been the worst victim in Kashmir valley and with internet services snapped, the students have no source to attend exams in such circumstances," he added, further citing heavy snowfalls as a cause for power cuts in the Valley.

He requested the Union Minister Pokhriyal and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Akhtar to take immediate steps to resolve the issue and scrap the online Proctored mode of examination. (ANI)

