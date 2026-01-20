Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): A suspicious object was detected along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at Tappar Pattan in Baramulla district on Tuesday, prompting security forces to immediately cordon off the area and carry out a thorough search operation.

Officials said the suspected device was later destroyed as a precautionary measure by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Baramulla with support from the 29 Rashtriya Rifles and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 2nd Battalion, Pattan.

Assistant Commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 2nd Battalion, Jitendra Kumar, said the object was detected during routine anti-sabotage checks.

"During our routine anti-sabotage check, one suspected device was found. We confirmed our suspicion using a deep search metal detector. We could figure out that it might be an explosive, an IED. Our priority was to vacate the area and move the locals to a safe place... We informed the 29 RR 14 Engineers Regiment. Their BD team arrived, and as per SOP, the IED was neutralised... We are very alert. Joint operations are going on, and it is because of that alertness that this IED was spotted well in time," he said. (ANI)

