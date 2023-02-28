Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 28 (ANI): The terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was neutralised in an encounter, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat, worked for The Resistance Front (TRF). He was earlier associated with Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning. (ANI)

