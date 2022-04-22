Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): A bus carrying 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were attacked by terrorists on Friday near Chaddha Camp in Jammu.

According to a senior CISF officer, the attack happened around 4.25 AM, while the bus was en route for the morning shift duties.

"CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and made the terrorists run away," said a senior CISF officer.

"In the line of action, one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

