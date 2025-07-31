Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The third batch of the Budha Amarnath Yatra arrived in Poonch on Thursday. The devotees received a grand welcome from the administration and locals.

The pilgrim lauded the arrangements and thanked the administration and people of Poonch.

Devotee Usha Tripathi said that the best part of the Yatra is the unity among the Hindus.

She told ANI, "I am from Rajasthan and coming here for the first time. The arrangements are great. It is said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad began this Yatra in 2005. Slowly, people started coming from small towns and big cities to receive 'darshan' of Baba Chattani ji. The best part of unity among the Hindus."

Further, she thanked the people of Poonch and the Indian Army for the arrangements amid bad weather.

"I would like to thank the people of Poonch for welcoming us and for the arrangements even in this bad weather. I would like to come every year and bring thousands of people with me. I don't have words to thank the army. From Jammu, even in heavy rainfall, our soldiers were still deployed for our security. I salute the Indian soldiers," she said.

Pandit Gopal Krishan, a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said, "The third batch of the Yatra has arrived. People came in big numbers. Most of them are from Rajasthan. We welcomed the pilgrim as per the tradition in Poonch. The devotees were happy with the welcome and promised us that next year the Yatra will be held on an even larger scale."

A devotee hailed the arrangements and urged people to come in large numbers.

Devotee Hanuman Chaudhary told ANI, "Yatra's experience is exciting. There are very good arrangements. We are enjoying. We want more people to come with us next time."

Another devotee said, "Enjoying the Yatra a lot. There is the army and police for safety...There is no lack in the arrangements. I have come for the first time, but it feels like I have been here a thousand times."

Swami Budha Amarnath Temple is situated between the main belt of Pir Panchal Range at Rajpura Mandi, which is 25 km to the northeast of Poonch city.

The temple is located on the confluence of two gushing streams, namely Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi. There are four doors in the Mandir, and there is a natural Shivlinga inside the Mandir.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Temple during the annual Yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A major annual festival, known as the Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, is held at the temple. (ANI)

