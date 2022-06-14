Jammu, June 14 (PTI) Batting strongly for sports to be an antidote to radacalisation in Jammu and Kashmir, a top army officer on Tuesday said that Indian Army is keeping the youth engaged in various games to channelise their energy "positively".

The remarks by General Officer Commanding (GoC) 16 Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh comes at a time when reports suggest increase in radacalisation of the youth through social media.

"Radicalisation targets our youths only when they are idle, but Indian Army is keeping them engaged in sports and other activities to channelise their energies positively," Singh said at a sports function organised by army.

He said the youth are the country's future and should be nurtured in a proper manner.

Lt Gen Singh said that army and masses must take part to ensure that no radicalisation takes place and "sports is the best medium to keep a check on this".

The GoC called upon the youth to work hard, exploit their talent and live a good life.

He said that sports is always motivational for the youth and right from school days, every child wants to play sports if an enabling environment is provided. The GoC maintained that army is creating that atmosphere for "larger participation of our youth".

