Tourist guide involved in selling fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg was arrested by Baramulla Police in J-K. (Photo/ANI)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): A tourist guide was arrested for allegedly being involved in selling fake Gondola tickets to tourists of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said on Friday.

The accused tourist guide has been identified as Mohamad Akhter Katari, a resident of Bandi Bala Chandoosa, and he was arrested by the Baramulla police.

According to officials, Gulmarg Police received a written complaint from Gulmarg Gondola Project's Manager wherein he stated that a ticket checker caught 11 tourists with a fake gondola ticket.

"On the basis of which an enquiry was conducted. On enquiry, the tourists stated that a tourist guide sold them those tickets", the police said.

The police further said, "To this effect, FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Police Station Gulmarg and an investigation is underway."

"During the course of the investigation, the statement of the tourists was recorded and after strenuous efforts, a tourist guide namely Mohamad Akhter Katari S/O Gh Nabi Katari R/O Bandi Bala Chandoosa was taken into custody and investigation was set into motion", the police said.

According to the police, it was revealed during the investigation that the main objective of these fraudsters is to pre-book Gondola tickets and then sell them to gullible tourists at exorbitant rates.

The police also requested the tourists to be watchful of such fraudsters. (ANI)

