Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 29 (ANI): The cold in the national capital may be on its last legs but up north in Jammu and Kashmir, chilly weather prevailed on Thursday morning and tourists were seen cruising on the pristine Dal Lake in Srinagar.

As the morning mist rose from the water, visitors could be seen enjoying the tranquil surroundings, taking in the fresh mountain air, and marvelling at the reflections of the surrounding snow-capped peaks on the crystal-clear lake.

Boat rides are a popular activity for tourists in the early hours of the morning, as they leisurely glide through the calm waters. The chilly breeze adds a special charm to the experience, making it even more enchanting for those seeking a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Wrapped in warm shawls, tourists choose to sit by the shore, basking in the golden glow of the morning light. The chilly atmosphere enhances the enchanting experience.

Beyond the scenic beauty, the chilly morning serves as a time for connection and reflection. Tourists engage in conversations with friendly locals, delving into the rich history and culture of the region, and appreciating the simple pleasures of life amidst natural beauty.

Enjoying the prevailing cold spell, Divya Jain, a tourist from Mumbai, spoke about her experience.

"It's quite chilly here, but I'm enjoying the weather. Wearing a cap and jacket to avoid the cold. The experience at the boat house on Dal Lake was fantastic. I'll tell everyone to visit this heavenly place," Divya said.

Mansi Jain shared her strategy for warmth, saying, "The cold here is much more than in Mumbai, but it's quite enjoyable. Covering ourselves well with caps, gloves, and jackets to stay warm. This experience should not be missed. Dal Lake is beautiful, and the Shikara ride and Meena Bazar were amazing. Overall, Kashmir is a paradise. Everyone should come here." (ANI)

