Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): The two-day training programme organised for police and civil officers in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, earlier today.

The event was attended by about 30 police officers of Dy SP and ASP rank and about 40 civil officers of ADC and ACR rank of Kashmir division on February 1 and 2 at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Darul-Lntikhab, Srinagar.

The training programme was an extension of a similar session recently concluded in Jammu aimed at enhancing understanding about security modules critical for ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process.

The training on Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Model Code of Conduct, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and social media was imparted to civil officers of ADC, ADDC, SDM, and/or ACR rank, among other district officers. (ANI)

