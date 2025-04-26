Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Kulgam Police, in a coordinated operation with the Army and CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to an official release, during a routine checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two individuals were intercepted and subsequently arrested.

They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh.

Upon their search, security forces recovered two pistols, two pistol magazines, and 25 rounds of pistol ammunition from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh, and an investigation has been launched to probe further.

Earlier, the house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many, was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished. Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country.

The officials said that Gaine has been active since 2023. (ANI)

