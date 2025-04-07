Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday enjoyed a peaceful morning walk together in the beautiful Tulip Garden in Srinagar.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also met National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Taking to social media, X, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "A refreshing morning walk amid the vibrant hues of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with Hon'ble CM Shri @OmarAbdullah ji and also glad to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab."

"Nature at its finest & conversations filled with warmth & vision, a truly special morning," the post reads.

Rijiju shared his experience, describing the stunning natural surroundings and the meaningful conversations they had, making it a memorable and special morning.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is the largest Tulip garden in Asia, spread over an area of about 30 hectares. It is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with an overview of Dal Lake. The garden was opened in 2007 with the aim to boost floriculture and tourism in Kashmir Valley. The tulip festival is an annual celebration that aims to showcase the range of flowers in the garden.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Srinagar.

The event celebrated the cultural diversity and artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir while addressing regional challenges.

In his address, Omar Abdullah underscored the diversity of India and the collective responsibility of all its citizens to contribute to the country's progress.

He stated, "In our country, there are no people with the same mindset. There are no people who follow a single lifestyle. There are no people who cook or eat the same. There are no people who speak the same language. In the development of this country, all of us have a role to play. And we will all share in this development."

The Lok Samvardhan Parv aims to provide a vibrant national platform for artisans and culinary experts from minority communities to showcase their crafts and traditional cuisines. Coinciding with the Tulip season--a major tourist attraction in Srinagar--the event is expected to draw significant footfall, enhancing market exposure and livelihood opportunities for the participants. (ANI)

