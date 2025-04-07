Lakhimpur Kheri, April 7: In an unfortunate incident, a 6-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, April 5, when the minor boy was on his way to deliver lunch to his father and uncle in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. The deceased boy was identified as Shivyanshu Shukla, a Class 2 student.

According to a report in The Times of India, the minor boy suffered grievous injuries to his neck and body in the stray dog attack. It is reported that Shukla died on the way to the hospital. Police officials said that Achal Shukla, a resident of Bilari village in the Neemgaon police station area, was working in the fields with his brother when the incident occurred. Lakhimpur Kheri Shocker: Man Consumes Poison Hours After Girlfriend Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh Over His Refusal To Marry Her, Critical.

Speaking about the incident, the deceased boy's father said that his son left home around 12:30 PM to bring food to them. "The fields are about 1.5 km from our house," he added. The incident came to light when the police were alerted by Vipin Kumar, the former village head. Kumar said that there were several stray dogs in the village, but such an attack was unheard of.

He also said that they would speak to officials and request them to take immediate action to catch the stray dogs so that a similar incident wouldn't take place. After the incident, Shukla's body was sent for autopsy. Ashish Srivastava, SHO of Neemgaon, said that there were visible deep injuries on several parts of the minor boy's body. Bull Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Elderly Man Dies After Being Trampled by Fighting Stray Cattle at Market in UP’s Rajapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

"We've asked the local gram panchayat to ensure the dogs are rescued and removed from the area," he added.

