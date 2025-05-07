Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): A young boy in Baramulla sustained injury after the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations, targeting civilian areas along the border in Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor.

The boy is among several locals who sustained injuries during the shelling by Pakistan's forces last night. The injured are being treated at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla.

Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army has targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Shelling by Pakistan damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes and cracked walls.

Visuals from the scene showed damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes, cracked walls, and debris scattered across the lanes of the village.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also held an emergency meeting with officials over the current situation in border areas.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Indian Armed Forces displayed their valour and bravery in Operation Sindoor, scripting a new history, and took action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POJK with "precision, alertness and sensitivity".

Speaking at an event for the inauguration of 50 Border Roads Organisation infrastructure projects across six states and two UTs, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected during their action.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his full support to the armed forces. India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

India launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

