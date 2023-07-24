Muskan Nargis, a young kashmiri writer unveiling her debut book at an event in Srinagar (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Muskaan Nargis, a young Kashmiri writer, unveiled her debut book "Struggle of a Single Parent" during a literary gathering at a hotel in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Overwhelmed with joy, Muskan Nargis expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her throughout her journey as a writer. She shared her hope that her book would resonate with readers and shed light on the challenges faced by single parents in society.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with various dignitaries from across the valley in attendance to support the budding author.

Renowned writer and author Parvaiz Manoos, and President, Sagar Cultural Forum Choker Patan, Sagar Nazir, were chief guests. Writer Sarim Iqbal was present as the guest of honour.

During his speech, Parvaiz Manoos expressed his admiration for Muskan Nargis’ literary prowess, commending her for choosing the path of literature at a time when the youth were addicted to drugs and were exporting their time through social media.

He stated, “In today’s era, where the young generation is addicted to drugs and spent much of their time on smartphones, it is truly exceptional to witness Muskan Nargis’ dedication to the world of literature.”

Sagar Nazir also lauded the young writer’s efforts in bringing forward her unique perspective. He praised her courage in presenting a fictionalized version of a true story, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

“Muskan Nargis has displayed tremendous courage in remaining faithful to the truth while crafting a compelling narrative that touches the heart. Her ability to shed light on real-life struggles through her write-up is commendable,” he remarked. (ANI)

