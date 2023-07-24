Junagadh, July 24: A two-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh city on Monday afternoon and four persons feared trapped, officials said. The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said. Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Parts of State, IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Video).

Junagadh Building Collapse Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat | A two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh. Several feared trapped. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nxVeU0njSn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.