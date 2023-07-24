Lucknow, July 24: A police inspector, his wife and their railway contractor friend have been accused of molesting a woman and looting her gold chain in Lucknow's Ashiana locality. The incident took place on July 17, but a case was registered in this connection on Sunday, allegedly due to pressure from the accused inspector. Police are investigating the case.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she was present at a house in Bahdrukh in the Bangla Bazaar locality under the Ashiana police circle when inspector Rahul Srivastava, along with his wife Bhawna and their contractor friend, reached the house. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Molested in Moving Car, Assaulted, Dumped on Roadside in Lucknow.

“Soon after their forced entry into the house, they started beating me and tore my clothes. I tried to call my husband who was out of the house for shopping, but they snatched the phone from my hand and disconnected the call abruptly. My husband reached the house as he had got the call from me and heard me crying. They misbehaved with my husband and snatched his phone also,” she alleged in the FIR to the police. She said that she somehow contacted the police and a team called Rahul and others at the police station and tried to strike a compromise between them. Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Security Guard, Chops His Private Parts Over Affair With Mother.

“Rahul returned the mobile phones of my husband and mine, but he did not return the gold chain he had looted from me,” the woman alleged. The victim said Rahul’s contractor friend used to threaten her husband and her. “Rahul also was in the habit of threatening us. He used to boast of his links/ connection he had in police parlance,” she alleged. She said that Rahul warned her of dire consequences for confronting him.

“He boasted that he was in the police and no one could harm him,” the victim alleged. ACP, Cantonment, Abhinav Kumar, said that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC including section 354 (b) and 392 for molestation and loot had been registered against inspector Rahul, Bhawna and unidentified railway contractor friend and a probe is underway.

