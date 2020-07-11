Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday with 268 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 169 as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Twelve security personnel were among those who tested positive, they said.

With Saturday's fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to 10,516, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 181 were reported from Kashmir and 87 from the Jammu region, they said.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 67, followed by 37 each in Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the north, they added.

There are 4,092 active cases in the union territory and 5,895 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Saturday included 62 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

Of the total 10,516 cases, 7,975 are in Kashmir and 2,181 are in the Jammu region, the officials said.

"Ten people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

This has taken the death toll in the union territory to 169. Of these, 153 were from the valley and 16 were from the Jammu region.

