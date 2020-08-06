Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 23,000-mark on Thursday with 499 fresh infections, while the union territory's toll climbed to 436 as 10 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 23,454, they said.

"Ten COVID-19 positive people have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

Of these, seven deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley and three from Jammu, they said.

With the latest fatalities, the toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 436 in the union territory. Of the total deaths, 402 were reported from the valley and 34 from Jammu, they added.

Among the 499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 426 are from Kashmir and 73 from Jammu, the officials said.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir reported the maximum number of new cases at 113, followed by 73 in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The cases detected on Thursday included 91 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

There are 7,310 active cases in the union territory now and 15,708 patients have recovered, according to the officials.

