Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,22,303 on Friday with 127 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 1,907 as four more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 85 were from the Jammu division and 42 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 48, followed by 22 in Srinagar and 10 in Samba, the officials said.

While four districts -- Anantnag, Kulgam, Kishtwar and Shopian -- did not report any fresh cases, 13 other districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 2,241. So far, 1,18,155 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Of the four deaths recorded in the union territory on Friday, two each were from the Jammu division and the Kashmir Valley, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)