Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Tasaduq Jeelani on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19.

Tasaduq was admitted to the hospital on July 14.

"Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passes away due to COVID19. He was admitted on July 14," said the Principal of the Jhelum Valley Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,662 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. (ANI)

