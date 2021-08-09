Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Leaders across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir Monday condemned the killing of a BJP sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag, with the saffron party asserting their sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

Terrorists shot dead Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Nokia C20 Plus With 4,950mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

"I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," the LG said on his official Twitter handle.

Dar was also the district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha for Kulgam and was presently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Caught Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Illegally in Aurangabad.

"Once again the coward Pakistani-sponsored terrorists have bled Kashmir by killing our Kisan Morcha leader and his wife. Both of them were active members of the BJP and enthusiastically took part in functions to mark the second anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and raised the tricolour," J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told PTI.

"They have sacrificed their lives for the nation and we will not allow their sacrifice to go waste."

The BJP's J-K spokesman Altaf Thakur also condemned the killing, terming it "barbaric and cowardly".

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the deceased join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs.

"I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat," he wrote on Twitter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said she felt sorry to hear the news of the killing.

"Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President & his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families & loved ones,"she d in a tweet.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also strongly condemned the killing.

"Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again, more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of gun. May the killers rot in hell," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)