Jabalpur, November 19: A youth was arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman at Mekhla Resort hotel room in Tilwara police station area, Jabalpur, the police said on Saturday. The police arrested the accused from Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Hemant Rajendra Bhadane (29), a resident of Nasik, Maharashtra. Earlier, the accused mentioned his fake name, Abhijeet Patidar while staying at Mekhla resort hotel in Jabalpur on November 6. He had also submitted fake identity proof in the hotel.

The police also recovered Rs 1.52 lakh cash, the deceased's mobile phone, ATM card, Chain and earrings from the accused. More than three dozen cases were registered against the accused. Jabalpur Inspector General (IG) Umesh Joga told ANI that the accused Hemant Rajendra Bhadane was a vicious criminal and he was arrested from Sirohi in Rajasthan. The accused continuously changed his location. The police were able to trace him with help of the girl's ATM card as he was continuously withdrawing money from her account.

During the investigation, it also came to light that there were 37 cases registered against him in Nashik in connection with loot, theft and others. Besides, a case of forgery was registered against in Jabalpur Kotwali police station in August this year, he added. "We will produce him before the court and demand its custody for further investigation," Joga said.

Earlier, the accused posted a video from the girl's Instagram account in which he confessed to murdering her. He said in the video, "My name is Abhijeet Patidar and I along with a partner run a business of oil and sugar in Patna. We both had an affair with the girl. She was continuously demanding money from my partner and lastly, she took around Rs 12 lakh from my partner and fled to Jabalpur. As a result, my partner asked to kill the girl and I killed her. We both are involved in the murder of the girl."

