New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Granting bail to actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case, Delhi's Patiala House Court said on Tuesday it is yet to be examined that whether the gifts she received allegedly from 'conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar were proceeds of crime.

The actress was entitled to relief as she was not arrested during the investigation in the case, the court ruled.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'Only Congress Can Protect Constitution Which Is Under Constant Attack From BJP'.

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to Fernandez in the alleged money laundering case.

Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is also an accused in this case.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Proposal of Appointing 4 New AICC Coordinators.

Special judge Shailendra Malik observed that economic offences are more serious because of money laundering, the tune of Rs 200 crore in the present case, as they not only affect the economy but also the confidence of the general public.

The court said it would, therefore, examine the cases of each of the accused involved in alleged money laundering, with more scrutiny.

The court further said, "Having taken into consideration the gravity of the allegation in economic offences, it is however to be noted that it is the case of the prosecution itself that the accused has allegedly received gifts by the main accused out of the proceeds of crime."

"However without expressing much on the merits of the matter which of course would be decided during the trial, it is yet to be examined if there was a knowledge intention or connection of the accused in taking those gifts and of proceeds of crime, in this case," the court noted.

"I find that (the) accused is entitled to relief, more particularly as she was not arrested during the investigation," the judge said in his order.

It was argued on December 5, 2021, when the actor was boarding a flight to Muscat that she was not served with any notice requiring her to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"To my mind, it cannot be taken to assume that the accused applicant try to be free away from India," the court said.

The court also said such apprehensions raised on behalf of the ED is of no relevance now as her passport is with the investigation agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)