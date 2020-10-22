Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 70 crores for renovation and modernisation and introducing safety measures at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill.

The Chief Minister visited the temple and offered silk clothes to the Goddess on Wednesday evening. He also inspected the site where the boulders had fallen.

"The Chief Minister offered silk clothes to the Goddess, he has announced Rs 70 crores for modernisation and renovation of the temple," AMD Imtiaz, Krishna district collector said.

Two persons were injured following a landslide at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, yesterday, as per Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer.

"Two persons were injured and the fire service personnel are carrying out search to look for anyone who might be trapped," Reddy said. (ANI)

