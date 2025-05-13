Kalli Tanda (Andhra Pradesh), May 13 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited the family of slain Agniveer M Murali Naik in Sri Satya Sai district and extended financial aid of Rs 25 lakh.

Naik, who hailed from Kalli Tanda village, was recently martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, during a cross-border shelling that followed Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 9: MMRDA Plans to Plans To Conduct Trial Runs on Phase 1 This Week, To Be Operational by End of 2025; Check List of Stations.

"We cannot bring Murali back, but his sacrifice will always be remembered. The party (YSRCP) is providing Rs 25 lakh in financial aid to Naik's family," Reddy told reporters.

Reddy said that despite his young age, Naik's sacrifice was profound and resonated with people of all ages, as he stood between civilians and "enemies", saving lives with extraordinary courage.

Also Read | 'Overwhelmed, Successor Justice BR Gavai Will Uphold Supreme Court Values': CJI Sanjiv Khanna Demits Office.

He assured continued support to Naik's family and reaffirmed the opposition party's commitment to standing by the families of all martyrs in Andhra Pradesh.

Tears flowed as Naik's parents recalled his cherished memories, their voices trembling with sorrow, and Reddy comforted the family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)