New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jai Prakash Dwivedi was on Tuesday appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, according to an official order.

Dwivedi is currently Director (Technical), WCL.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Dwivedi's appointment to the post of CMD, WCL for a period with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, on or after February 1, till the date of his superannuation, i.e. January 31, 2026, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

