Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 197 crore in Seraj Vidhan area of Mandi district for Thunag, Janjehli, Chhatri, Kelodhar Sabha through video conferencing here.

The Chief Minister said: "The present Government was committed to the balanced and all-round development of the State with special focus on remote and far-flung areas. Seraj Vidhan Sabha area was neglected during the tenure of the previous Government. Previous Government only made tall promises but actually did nothing on the ground."

Thakur also said that the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to rethink and reschedule their planning. He would have been glad to lay foundation stones and inauguration of these projects personally but it was not possible due to the corona pandemic.

He urged the people to be extra cautious as the pandemic was not yet over. He said that people must strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Government from time to time and wear face masks in public places.

Chief Minister said that the Government was forced to make some tough decisions to discourage people to assemble in large number particularly during social functions such as marriages etc. (ANI)

