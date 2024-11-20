Nagpur, Nov 20 (PTI) Aruna Chitale, the 93-year-old resident of Nagpur who served one month in jail during Emergency, cast her vote here on Wednesday morning as polling was underway for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Chitale said she might be old, but that was not a deterrent for her to come out and exercise her democratic right.

The nonagenarian, who was accompanied by her daughter-in-law, cast vote at a polling booth in Town Hall area of Nagpur city.

Asked what motivated her to cast vote at this age, Chitale told PTI, "Though I am old, I wanted to vote and my family helped me for it."

People should help senior citizens to cast vote and also motivate the youth to exercise their franchise, Chitale said.

The woman said she was in jail for one month during Emergency imposed in 1975.

