Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A Jain monk was found dead reportedly under suspicious circumstances at Digambar Jain Temple in Indore's Nanda Nagar area on Saturday night, said the police.

The monk has been identified as Vimadsagar Maharaj and was found hanging by a fan inside a room of the temple.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nihit Upadhyay said, "According to preliminary investigation, the door was locked from inside. We have sent the body of the monk for autopsy. After the post-mortem report, we can know the exact cause of the death."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)