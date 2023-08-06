Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 6 (ANI): Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar on Saturday night hours after her husband was caught by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in exchange of issuing a land lease.

An order in this regard was issued by the Rajasthan local self-government department.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government To Be Moved On August 8 by Congress-Led Opposition in Lok Sabha.

"Since the mayor Munesh Gurjar's husband was caught taking the bribe of Rs 2 lakh while she was present there, and Rs40 lakh cash was recovered from her residence. Prima facie, it seems that the mayor was involved," the government order said.

"Since the matter is a serious offence in nature, and Mayor Munesh Gurjar could influence the investigation in the case, she is suspended from the post of mayor in Jaipur's Heritage Municipal Corporation and also from her civic body seat of Ward Number 43 with immediate effect," the order said further.

Also Read | Slovenia Floods: ‘Worst Natural Disaster’ Claims Four Lives.

Mayor Munesh Gurjar's husband, Sushil Gurjar was arrested red-handed by the ACB on Saturday while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for approval of a plot lease. More than 40 lakh cash was recovered from Gurjar's house, an official added.

Apart from Sushil Gurjar, two others were also arrested in connection to the case, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)