Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old student of a nursing college was arrested here for allegedly posing as a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army, police said on Wednesday.

The student has been identified as Amar Singh, a resident of Alwar's Behror. He was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

Based on military intelligence inputs, the accused was arrested in Mansarovar area. He was found dressed in the Army uniform, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Mridul Kachawa said.

The accused had told other students in his college that he was on a two-year study leave. He also visited the Army canteen and used fake identity cards at toll tax plazas, the police said.

His residence was also raided. Several forged rubber stamps of the Army, education officer, doctor and notary public were recovered from his house, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

