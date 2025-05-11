New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was among the hardest hit in India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, sources said.

"Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters at Bahawalpur (Pakistan) was hit the hardest, most potent weapon was used. Jaish-e-Mohammed was created by ISI. It was an important message by India," sources said.

There were no talks between the National Security Advisors and the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan. There were only talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, source added.

This comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Armed Forces' launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting 9 terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Udhampur. A blackout was also enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan. (ANI)

