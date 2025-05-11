New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Following India and Pakistan's agreement to cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force took its official 'X' handle and informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with "precision" and "professionalism."

They further informed that the operations are still going on and have not finished. A special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course, their official 'X' post read.

The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information", the Indian Air Force said in their official 'X' post.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7 and targeted nine locations in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened which resulted in increased cross border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.Areas across the border were setup on high alerts and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed for a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when USA president Donald Trump on his Truth Social announced "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon. Despite the agreement, cases of ceasefire violation were reported on Saturday night which resulted in Srinagar, Jammu city, Kathua and Nagrota.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Udhampur. A blackout was also enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan. (ANI)

