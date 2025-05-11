New Delhi, May 11: Operation Sindoor, India's military operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, is ongoing and represents a shift in India's strategic posture, according to sources. The operation, which involved precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aimed to hold those responsible for the attack accountable.

Sources confirmed that the operation is not over and signals a new normal in India's approach to counter-terrorism, emphasising that Pakistan must accept the new reality and cannot expect business as usual.

"Operation Sindoor is not over, we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual," the sources told ANI. Operation Sindoor: DGMOs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to Hold Joint Media Briefing at 6:30 PM in Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir. The US president took to X, and wrote, "I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" Indian Air Force Says ‘Operations Still Ongoing, Refrain From Speculations’ After India-Pakistan’s Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Meanwhile, India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India. On Saturday Pakistan violated the cessation of hostilities reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach, and India takes "very serious note of these violations." India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation seriously and responsibly. Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control. "For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added. India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India launched strikes at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan upped the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations which were effectively repelled by India.

