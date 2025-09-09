New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed the 3rd Global South Young Diplomats Forum, highlighting the sentiment and solidarity driving the Global South agenda.

He emphasised India's commitment to articulating, asserting, and amplifying the voice of the Global South on global platforms.

In a post on X, Dr S. Jaishankar expressed his delight in interacting with individuals who participated in this forum, which aims to connect young officers from foreign ministries.

"Delighted to interact with participants of the 3rd Global South Young Diplomats Forum," said Dr S Jaishankar.

During his visit, the external affairs minister discussed the sentiment and solidarity behind the agenda of the Global South.

"Spoke about the sentiment and solidarity driving forward the Global South agenda. And India's steadfast commitment to articulate, assert and amplify the voice of the Global South," added S Jaishankar.

The 1st Global South Young Diplomats Forum was held at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, from November 20 to December 1, 2023.

The first edition of the forum witnessed the participation of thirty nations such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania, Argentina, etc.

The first edition was inaugurated on November 20, 2023, by the former dean of the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Gaddam Dharmendra. (ANI)

