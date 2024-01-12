New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai on Friday held talks with a focus on overall progress in India-US trade engagement.

"Delighted to meet USTR @AmbassadorTai today in Delhi. Appreciate the tremendous progress in our bilateral trade in recent years. Also value @USTradeRep's perspective on challenges to the international economy," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

Tai is on a three-day visit to India primarily to deliberate on crucial trade-related matters with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and attend a meeting of the US-India Trade Policy Forum.

Established in 2010, the forum plays an important role in strengthening and expanding the bilateral economic and trade relationship.

"Under Ambassador Tai and Minister Goyal's leadership, the Trade Policy Forum has helped remove trade barriers and facilitate cooperation on key issues," an American readout said last week.

