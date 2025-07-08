New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar here and held discussions on strengthening the Centre-state coordination.

In a post on X, Paatil described the meeting as a "courtesy" call that also involved "detailed, positive and meaningful discussions" on a range of issues concerning the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Karnataka government.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and senior officials from both the ministry and the Karnataka government also participated in the meeting.

Karnataka has been involved in several high-stakes water negotiations, including Cauvery and Krishna water disputes, which have been central to its interactions with the Union government.

