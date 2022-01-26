New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A tableau depicting how the Jal Jeevan Mission provides clean tap water to homes in Ladakh at an altitude of more than 13,000 ft even in harsh winter months rolled down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The tableau showed a proud droplet figure in front, depicting the achievement of the ‘Har Ghar Jal' scheme and community ownership of village water supply.

Also Read | Apple Reportedly Working on 8K VR Headset.

The middle section showcased the joy of the community getting clean tap water in the comfort of their homes, schools and anganwadis.

It showed how trained local women conducted water quality tests by using Field Test Kits.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: 6 Die, 20 Critically Ill After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Pahadpur Village.

The last section depicted the situation in winter -- when temperatures fall to minus 20 degrees Censius, water sources get frozen, supply lines become inoperative, pipes burst and supply of materials is affected badly, construction material is lifted and transported with the help of animals and helicopters. The section also depicted the technical challenges involved in drawing water from frozen water sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)