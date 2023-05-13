Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading by over 16,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, latest trends showed.

Rinku has, so far, polled 1,03,203 votes while Karamjit Kaur has got 86,624 votes, according to the trends on the Election Commission website.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: People Rejected BJP and PM Narendra Modi, Say Congress Leaders.

Counting of votes for the seat, the bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8 am.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Jagadish Shettar From Hubbali-Central Dharwad Trails by 1,900 Votes After Second Round of Counting.

BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was in the third spot while Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the fourth spot, the website showed.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rinku is ahead of Karamjit Kaur by 16,579 votes, according to the trends. Atwal has, so far, got 56,150 votes while Sukhi has polled 50,184 vote.

The bypoll was held on May 10 and counting began at 8 am.

Nineteen candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. The turnout was well below the 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)