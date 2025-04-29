New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) organised a two-day exposure visit for more than 50 principals from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country, a statement said on Tuesday.

The initiative, part of the Ministry of Education's efforts under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed to strengthen the collaboration between schools and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to promote skill-based education, it said.

The two-day event concluded on April 25.

Under the leadership of JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, the sessions were carefully curated to provide participating principals with insights into innovative practices and collaboration opportunities, it added.

The principals engaged in interactive sessions with directors and faculty members and explored practical approaches to embedding skill development into school curricula.

Asif emphasised the vision of "One Hunar (Skill) for Every Student" before the completion of Senior Secondary education.

CBSE, in its formal appreciation note, acknowledged JMI's proactive support and collaboration, stating that the visit would help school leaders further integrate skill education into mainstream schooling and adopt innovative methods to enhance student proficiency, the statement said.

