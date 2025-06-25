New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and secured approvals for several projects aimed at transforming the university into a centre of technological excellence and inclusive education.

According to a statement issued by the university, the meeting with Rijiju, who is the Union minister for minority affairs, took place on Tuesday. The ambitious research and infrastructure projects will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), it said.

A highlight of the meeting was the green signal for setting up several advanced laboratories that would propel JMI into the forefront of research in emerging technologies, the university said.

These include a state-of-the-art laboratory for 5G and beyond, an artificial intelligence and Internet of Things lab with machine learning-integrated cloud computing capabilities, and a research lab focused on electric vehicles.

In addition, the university will set up an advanced digital gaming lab, a creative media and mobile app development lab, and an advanced XR (Extended Reality) immersive media lab.

The university's digital security capabilities will also be strengthened with the approval of a cybersecurity training academy at JMI's Centre for Information Technology.

These labs are expected to provide students and researchers with cutting-edge tools and resources, elevating JMI's profile as a national and international hub for innovation and knowledge creation.

Critical infrastructure proposals were also approved during the meeting.

These include the construction of a 100-bed girls' hostel and an air-conditioned library with a seating capacity for 250 students, to be developed for JMI's Residential Coaching Academy.

Furthermore, funding for smart classrooms for Jamia schools under the PMJVK scheme was granted to modernise academic delivery at the school level.

Rijiju appreciated the university's forward-looking vision and lauded the efforts of the varsity leadership in steering JMI towards academic and technological excellence.

He assured full support from the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the timely implementation of the proposed projects and emphasised the importance of such institutions in nation-building.

Speaking after the meeting, VC Asif said, "Our mission is to nurture Jamia into an innovation-driven and research-intensive university that contributes meaningfully to sustainable development, clean energy, and inclusive education. These projects will help us empower the marginalised sections of society through access to skills and knowledge."

Rizvi echoed the sentiment, saying, "The approved projects will transform our classrooms and laboratories, enabling our renowned faculty and talented students to work at the cutting edge of science and technology. This support will help us realise the full intellectual potential of the university."

The duo expressed gratitude to Rijiju for his encouragement and support, and reaffirmed their commitment to executing the projects in a time-bound and transparent manner, the statement said.

They said these initiatives would help JMI play a key role in the national education landscape by advancing research, promoting innovation, and ensuring greater access and equity for students from minority and underprivileged backgrounds, it added.

