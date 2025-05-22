Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is forcibly closing down unrecognised madarassas in the state and said it has decided to approach the Allahabad High Court against the "unconstitutional" move which "violates educational rights".

The decision was taken during a key meeting of the state executive committee of the Jamiat held here under the chairmanship of state president Maulana Ashhad Rashidi.

Senior member and the Jamiat's legal adviser Maulana Kaab Rashidi told PTI that the committee discussed recent administrative actions taken particularly in districts bordering Nepal, such as Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur and Maharajganj, where several unrecognised madrassas have allegedly been shut down by the authorities.

"We will approach the Allahabad High Court against the move," he said.

Rashidi said madrassas are protected under the Right to Education Act and cited a 2014 judgment by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that upheld the constitutional validity and protection of madrassa education.

"Despite the UP government's order dated December 20, 2023, directing a halt on action against madrassas, the forced closures continue in violation of constitutional norms," he said.

Over 200 madrassas have been shut down across districts like Bahraich, Shravasti, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit on allegations of illegal encroachment and lack of recognition.

Rashidi also stated that the meeting extensively discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Act and informed the attendees that petitions challenging the law are currently pending before the Supreme Court.

"Future strategy will be formulated based on the court's decision and directives from the central leadership," he added.

The committee further deliberated on ways to ensure 100 per cent literacy among Muslims.

As part of this initiative, district units of the Jamiat have been given specific guidelines to promote education within the community.

The meeting saw participation from over 150 representatives, including Jamiat's state vice president Mufti Ashfaq, general secretary Hafiz Abdul Quddus and members from various district units.

